2 Vernon Men Found Dead In Lower Bolton Lake After Canoe Overturns

The incident occurred in Tolland County in Bolton at Lower Bolton Lake on Wednesday, March 13.

According to Paul Copleman, spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, multiple fire departments responded with vessels and dive teams to search for the men.

Dive teams recovered one man who was transported and pronounced dead at the hospital, Copleman said.

Emergency responders recovered a second body during rescue efforts. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

Copleman said the two victims were a 52-year-old and a 28-year-old, both from Vernon. Their identities are expected to be released later on Thursday.

Vernon Police, Vernon Fire, Bolton Fire, Tolland Co. Dive Team, and the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, all participated in the rescue efforts, he added.

An investigation is underway.

DEEP wants to remind boaters of the risks of cold water – water temperatures can remain cold long after air temperatures have warmed up.

Always wear your life jacket.

File a Float Plan – Boaters should always let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return.

Dress for Cold Water – The correct clothes can keep you comfortable, extend your season, and save your life. In cold conditions, dress in layers of clothing that will retain body heat when wet and outer layers that repel water. Consider the use of a wet or dry suit.

Safety Gear and Equipment – Make sure your safety gear and communication equipment are maintained, charged, and working properly.

Following Proper Maintenance Procedures – Before heading onto the water, boaters should ensure all vessel maintenance is up to date and fire extinguishers are not expired. Accidents involving onboard fires or taking on water are generally a springtime occurrence.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

