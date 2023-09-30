18-Year-Old Ellington Dirt Biker Nabbed For Reckless Driving On I-84 By TikTok Video

Tolland County resident Hunter Shawn Laforest, of Ellington, was charged on Friday, Sept. 22 by state police for the incident that was caught on video and placed on TikTok on Sunday, June 25.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers have received multiple complaints regarding dirtbikes riding on roadways, operating recklessly, doing "wheelies," and causing traffic hazards.

On June 25, a video posted on TikTok was brought to the trooper's attention. In the video, a man can be seen wheeling his dirtbike illegally and recklessly, on I-84, in the right lane and right shoulder, between exits 68 and 67, in the town of Tolland, state police said.

An investigation revealed that Laforest was the person conducting the reckless operation of his dirtbike, a Honda CRF250R, which is not street-legal, police said.

An arrest warrant for Laforest shows he was traveling at least 80 miles per hour as he weaved between vehicles, passing on the right shoulder, intimidating other drivers, and doing wheelies.

Police said the video shows a black Jeep following Laforest and filming his antics.

Following his arrest he was charged with:

Unregistred vehicle

Traveling unreasonably fast

Reckless ddriving

Failure to comply

Pass on right

Failure to drive in proper lane

To Drive In Proper Lane

Face Protection-motorcycle

Operating motorcycle without insurance

Improper motorcycle headlamps

He was released after posting a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.