Stratford Mid-Level Heroin Dealer Busted At 'Stash' Apartment

The bust went down at the "stash" apartment at 20 East Ave., in Stratford of Angel Nunez, age 32, of Bridgeport, on Tuesday, July 23.

According to Capt. Jerry Pinto of the Stratford Police, during the investigation, Nunez was identified as a narcotics dealer who was trafficking/selling significant amounts of heroin laced with fentanyl.

During the bust at Nunez’s stash apartment, investigators seized approximately 15.2 grams of raw heroin, packaging material, and items used to process heroin. Investigators also located and seized two firearms, an assortment of ammunition, and a tactical vest, Pinto said.

Nunez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, Pinto added.

Following his arrest, Nunez was charged with:

Criminal possession of ammunition (2 Counts)

Criminal possession of pistol/revolver (2 Counts)

Illegal Transfer of pistol/revolver

Possession with intent to sell narcotics

Operating of a drug factory

