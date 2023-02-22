Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up Graduation' At Stratford School For Aviation, Police Say

A man faces charges after threatening to harm students at a school in Fairfield County, police said.

Police first learned of the threats on Friday, Feb. 17 around 6 p.m., when two people told state troopers that a student at the Stratford School for Aviation had made the comments at the school, state police said.

According to the two witnesses, a student identified as 21-year-old New Haven County resident Joseph Cyr, of Oxford, had allegedly said that he was going to "shoot up graduation" with a friend or coworker in December 2022.

Additionally, on Thursday, Feb. 16, a witness said that upon being asked what would happen if he were to be "kicked out" of the school, Cyr had responded, "If I go down, everyone is going down with me," and had said that he would turn the airport into a "crater."

One of the witnesses told troopers that the comments had made them fear for their safety, and another witness said that they had alerted school staff of the comments as well.

The trooper investigating the incident then called the school and was told by staff that they were aware of the alleged comments and had begun an internal investigation into them.

After further investigation, troopers then applied for an arrest warrant affidavit for Cyr's arrest that was granted on Saturday, Feb. 18, the same day that he was arrested at his residence around 4:30 p.m.

Cyr was then charged with the following:

Second-degree breach of peace;

Second-degree threatening.

He was later released on a $50,000.00 court-set bond and will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 23.

