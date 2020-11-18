COVID-19: New High School In Fairfield County Goes Remote After Positive Cases

Several new positive COVID-19 cases are forcing another Fairfield County high school to go remote.

Ridgefield High School went to its distance learning model on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after learning that there were four new positive cases in students and staffers.

There have now been 18 confirmed cases at Ridgefield High School, where approximately 300 students and 70 staff members have already been instructed to temporarily quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

Contact tracing for the latest confirmed cases is ongoing, and it is unclear how many will be advised to enter a 14-day quarantine.

News of the latest school shutdown came shortly after First Selectman Rudy Marconi announced that Ridgefield had been designated as a “red zone” town after new cases rose by nearly 100 percent since Friday, Nov. 13.

The recent rash of cases has led to a staffing shortage at Ridgefield schools, as the district continues to combat the spread of the virus while attempting to keep the buildings open for in-person learning.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 369 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ridgefield, with an additional 49 probable cases.

