Popular Brewery To Open Food Hall In Stratford: Here's What's Being Offered

The Stratford-based Two Roads Brewing Company will officially open up the all-new Two Roads Food Hall + Bar at 1625 Stratford Ave. on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m., the brewery announced.

The new eatery celebrated its launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 22, which was attended by Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick along with plenty of other hungry customers.

The food hall offers three different types of cuisine from three different establishments:

Skull City Taquitos;

Roost House Chicken;

Industry Schnitzel Bar.

The three purveyors are taking a "local and sustainable approach to ingredient sourcing," Two Roads representatives said.

Additionally, the food hall will offer a curated drinks menu featuring Two Roads beers, cocktails, and distilled spirits. Many of these drinks are custom-paired to various menu items offered at the eatery.

Hoydick had good words to say about the new food hall on social media.

"Let us congratulate them on this expansion and wish them continued success!" she wrote.

Founded in 2012, the Two Roads Brewing Company is known for popular Indian Pale Ales, lagers, pilsners, and more. Popular beers include the Two Juicy Hazy Double IPA and Lil' Heaven Crushable IPA.

