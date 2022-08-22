Stratford Home Heavily Damaged During Fire

A Fairfield County home was heavily damaged during an attic fire over the weekend.

The fire happened in Stratford around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 Alvord St.

On arrival, Stratford firefighters reported heavy fire on the west side exterior and in the attic of the home, said Stratford Assistant Fire Chief Robert Daniel.

A total of 22 firefighters and two safety officers responded to the fire, Daniel said.

The fire initially started on the exterior of the 1,800-square-foot colonial-style home.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes, Daniel said.d

There were no injuries reported.

One adult and a dog were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed, he added.

The family of three is temporarily displaced as the home is uninhabitable, Daniel said.

