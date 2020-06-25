Road Rage: Man In Pickup Truck Charged After Chasing Audi Driver, Police Say

A pickup truck driver is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a pair of road rage incidents after he was cut off on a busy roadway in Fairfield County, police said.

Officers were alerted by a passing motorist shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 of a road rage incident that took place near the intersection of Danbury Road (Route 7) and School Road in Wilton.

Police said that the driver of a pickup truck chased an SUV, ultimately stopped both vehicles on Danbury Road, got out of his car and approached the SUV.

According to the Wilton Police Department, officers arrived at the scene, ordering the man - later identified as Redding resident Michael Joseph Kennedy - back to his truck.

The investigation into the alleged road rage incident determined that the driver of a 2020 Audi Q5 was driving south on Danbury Road near the intersection of Cannon Road, when it suddenly changed from the left lane to the right lane, cutting off a Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Kennedy then allegedly sped around the Audi, slammed on the brakes, causing both vehicles to come to a complete stop on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road, police reported.

He then approached the Audi, which had minors inside, before the driver attempted to call the police after Kennedy allegedly punched one of the vehicle’s doors, said police.

Police said that the driver of the Audi attempted to drive around Kennedy, who again followed, chasing down the driver, cutting in front of it and forcing both vehicles to be stopped for a second time.

According to investigators, Kennedy again exited his car and was approaching the Audi when officers arrived at the scene.

“Kennedy stated that he only wanted an apology from the other driver,” police said.

Following his arrest, Kennedy, 60, was charged with breach of peace and reckless driving. He was released by the responding officers and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, July 30 to answer the charges.

