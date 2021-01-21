Man Nabbed Attempting To Cash Fraudulent Check From Fairfield County Business, Police Say

A Connecticut man was busted allegedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check from a Fairfield County business.

New Haven County resident Ian Picerno, 39, of Seymour, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 13, by Monroe Police for attempting to cash a fraudulent check at Union Savings Bank located at 411 Monroe Turnpike, said Lt. Stephen Corrone.

Picerno walked up to the drive-thru window of the bank and attempted to cash a check from an auto body shop in Danbury, Corrone said.

The teller identified the check as being fraudulent and contacted the Monroe Police Department, while the bank manager confirmed with the account holder that the check was fraudulent, he added.

Upon the arrival of officers, Picerno was identified and taken into custody.

Picerno was charged with criminal attempt of larceny and forgery and held on a $1,000 bond.

He was later released into the custody of the Fairfield Police Department, who held a warrant for his arrest.

Picerno was assigned a court date of Thursday, Jan.21.

