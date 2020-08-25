House Fire Breaks Out In Stratford

Police in Fairfield County and EMS responding to an activated medical alarm device in the wee hours of the morning called firefighters after happening upon pluming smoke and a rapidly-spreading kitchen fire.

Police woke the two families living at 20 and 22 Marsh Way in Stratford when they arrived at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

They physically assisted one resident.

Firefighters entering the home found the kitchen fire partially extinguished and ensured that the blaze had been tamped down entirely.

The Stratford Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Stratford Fire Department reminds residents to install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes.

