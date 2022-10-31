Hit-Run Driver Apprehended After Striking Cruiser On I-95 In Stratford, Police Say

A 55-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly hit a Connecticut State trooper's vehicle and then fled the scene.

The incident took place in Stratford around 1:05 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on I-95 southbound in the area of Exit 33.

According to state police, the trooper was driving southbound on I-95 in Stratford while the driver of the second vehicle, identified as Jose Lopez Ortiz, age 55, of Bridgeport, was reversing in a gray Nissan SUV and traveling north in the southbound right shoulder of the interstate.

The trooper was attempting to merge into the right shoulder, in order to assist with a collision south of Exit 32 and collided into Ortiz's vehicle, state police said.

Ortiz fled the scene but was stopped a short distance away, police added.

The trooper complained of back, neck and shoulder pain and he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

Lopez Ortiz was not injured and place under arrest.

Reckless endangerment

Evading responsibility

Operating a vehicle without a license

Unsafe backing

Misuse of marker plates

Failure to have insurance

He was charged with:

Lopez Ortiz is being held on a $10,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond set by the duty supervisor and transported to the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.