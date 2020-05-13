Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: CT Now Investigating Cases Of Mysterious COVID-Related Illness In Children
Fire Breaks Out At Popular Restaurant In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Valencia Luncheria
Valencia Luncheria Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular area restaurant was saved from destruction after a police officer passing by noticed smoke coming from the roof and called in a fire alarm.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 8:50 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, when a Norwalk Police officer noticed smoke at Valencia Luncheria at 163 Main St., in Norwalk, said Norwalk Fire Assistant Chief Chris King.

Norwalk firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and forced their way into the building, said King.

Once inside, they found flames coming from one of the ovens in the kitchen.

The fire suppression system in the overhead hood had discharged, but because the oven was closed the system could not extinguish the flames, King said.

Firefighters opened the door and extinguished the fire in the oven by 9:05 a.m.

The Fire Marshall's Office and the Health Department were both notified.

No word how extensive the restaurant was damaged.

