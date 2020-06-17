CT Officer Seen On Video Punching Man Will Be Fired, Commission Rules

A police commission has recommended firing a police officer who is accused of using excessive force during a Christmas morning confrontation with a resident in Connecticut.

On Tuesday, June 16, the City of New Haven held a Board of Police Commissioners meeting in which New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes recommended the firing of Officer Jason Santiago after the incident that occurred last year.

Body camera footage released last week shows Santiago, an 8-year-veteran, kicking a man in the groin, and later punching him in the face while the man was handcuffed.

In a 4 to 2 vote the Police Commission decided to fire Officer Santiago, city officials said.

Chief Reyes had recommended that the officer be fired following an investigation into the incident.

A bodycam video of the event shows two New Haven officers, including Santiago, apprehending an intoxicated man.

The man then gets into an argument with officers, at which time the officers pulled the man by his hair and Santiago can be seen kicking the man in the groin and punching him in the face after the suspect spits at him.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker voted in support of the chief's recommendation to fire Santiago, who has been on paid administrative leave since the incident came to light.

"I am pleased with the Board of Police Commissioner’s decision tonight," said Elicker. "These are difficult decisions to make."

The mayor and the chief said, that although Santiago had a good record as an officer, the department sets a high standard and ensures officers do not use unnecessary force.

"Officer Santiago’s actions, punching an individual while the individual was in handcuffs, is clearly an action that goes well beyond what is appropriate conduct," the Mayor said. "This type of behavior is not acceptable and should have significant consequences."

The chief said the department has worked hard to make sure that the community knows "they can trust us."

Another officer at the scene of the arrest, who was not involved in the violence, was reprimanded with a 15-day suspension.

Santiago was charged with violating the department's use of force and rules of conduct, the chief said.

During his time on the force, Santiago won Cop of the Week and recently saved a man from a burning car.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.