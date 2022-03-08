Car Crashes Into Two Houses In Stratfod

Police are investigating after a car crashed into two different houses in Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Monday, March 7, at the intersection of Stonybrook Road and Success Avenue, said the Stratford Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into two houses, the department said.

The occupants inside the houses were not injured and the driver of the vehicle involved was transported to an area hospital, they added.

Both houses suffered major damage.

There was no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.

