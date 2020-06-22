22-Year-Old Critically Injured After BMW Crashes Into Utility Pole, Stamford Police Say

Speed may have been a factor in a crash that left a 22-year-old in critical condition, authorities said.

The Fairfield County crash took place around 4:20 p.m., Saturday, June 20, in the area of Cove Road in Stamford, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad.

According to Booth, a 2007 BMW driven by a 20-year-old Stamford resident was traveling eastbound on Cove Road in the area of Van Buskirk Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Booth said.

It then struck the curbing on the north side of the roadway, which caused the vehicle to spin out and crash into a utility pole on the north side of the roadway, according to Booth.

The driver and passenger, a 22-year-old Stamford resident, were both transported to Stamford Hospital by EMS.

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Stamford Hospital, Booth said.

The driver was treated and released for minor injuries.

The initial on-scene investigation found that speed was a factor in this crash.

C.A.R.S. is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any further information regarding the crash to please contact 203-977-4712.

The crash is being investigated by Sgt. Ryan McAllister and Ofc. Lindsey Yanicky.

