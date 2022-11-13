Fairfield County Woman Wins $50K Powerball Prize After Playing Father's Old Roulette Numbers

A Fairfield County woman claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after she played her father's old roulette numbers.

Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, claimed her prize on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Connecticut Lottery announced.

CT Lottery said Pniewski purchased two $2 Powerball tickets at Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop in Stratford in order to enter the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.

In one of the tickets, she used her father's old roulette numbers.

When the winning numbers of 10 - 33 - 41 - 47 - 56 and Powerball 10 were announced, Pniewski realized she'd won a prize.

“I called home to double-check the winning numbers and got confused because I thought my own numbers were being repeated back to me," she told CT Lottery. "That’s when I realized I had matched four numbers and the Powerball—I won $50,000!”

Pniewski said the funds will be used to pay off her bills and the remaining money will be put away as an investment, the lottery said.

