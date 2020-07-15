CT Attorney Failed To Pay Income Tax For Eight Years, Feds Say

An attorney in Connecticut will avoid jail time after admitting to failing to pay more than $225,000 in taxes over the better part of a decade.

Bethany resident William Palmieri, 56, was sentenced to three years of probation, the first six months of which will be served in home confinement, after he pleaded guilty in Bridgeport district court to two counts of willful failure to pay income taxes, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham announced.

Palmieri will also have to complete 150 hours of community service.

Palmieri, an attorney with a practice specializing in civil rights law, reported to the Internal Revenue Service, but did not pay, all the income taxes he owed, between 2006 and 2014, even though he had the ability to make substantially greater tax payments during that time, Durham said.

The investigation also revealed that Palmieri used his attorney Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA) bank account to pay for personal expenses, including his home mortgage and private school tuition payments.

Palmieri is required to pay $141,474.53 in back taxes, and $86,234.47 in interest and penalties, totaling $227,709.

