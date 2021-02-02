COVID-19: CT Sees 2.5K-Plus New Cases, New Deaths; Latest Breakdown By Community, County

More than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Connecticut in the past 24 hours, bringing the total statewide to more than 256,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced there were 58,957 COVID-19 tests administered on Monday, Feb. 2, despite the inclement weather, resulting in 2,568 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 256,522 statewide.

The 4.36 percent positive infection rate is up from 3.86 percent over the weekend, though dramatically down from last month as Connecticut distances itself from the post-holiday season surge in new cases that was expected by state officials.

Fourteen new virus-related deaths were reported in the latest data, bringing the total to 7,133. Another 12 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 900 COVID-19 patients still being treated for the virus.

A total of approximately 5.85 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Feb. 2:

Fairfield: 72,987;

Hartford: 64,265;

New Haven: 63,937;

New London: 17,127;

Litchfield: 10,057;

Middlesex: 9,366;

Windham: 8,375;

Tolland: 7,008;

Unknown: 832.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

