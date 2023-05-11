New Boutique Bakery Opens In Stratford: 'Great Experience,' Visitors Say

Edible Couture, located in Stratford at 1402 Barnum Ave. in the Cutrufello's building, opened in Spring 2023 and is set to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m., according to the town's Economic & Community Development Director Karen Sportini.

The boutique eatery, owned by Letitia "Tisha" Hudson, is a made-to-order bakery specializing in fresh, small desserts like cupcakes, cake cups, and regular cakes.

Some of the delectable gourmet cake cup flavors offered by the bakery include strawberry shortcake cheesecake, banana pudding, Reese's peanut butter cup, and red velvet Oreo cheesecake.

On the bakery's website, Hudson wrote that the idea for the business had its roots in her grandmother's baking recipes, which she added her own twist on.

"Edible Couture is about love, passion, and commitment to give our clients the best dessert experience your mouth has ever tasted," Hudson wrote, adding, "No boring desserts in our kitchen."

According to Hudson, the best-selling item is the banana pudding cake cup, which was the first recipe she came up with.

The desserts have already been a home run with visitors.

"The Red Velvet Oreo Cake Cup was delicious," wrote Shanina S. of Derby in a raving Yelp review, also adding, "The cake was moist and layering was just right to get every bite."

She continued, "Edible Couture provides a great experience while ordering your desserts and a great atmosphere."

The bakery is currently open Tuesday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

