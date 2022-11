Winning $1.6M State Lottery Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In Stratford

A Fairfield County resident won a lottery prize valued at more than $1.6 million.

An unnamed Stratford resident claimed a $1,606,034 prize from a "LOTTO!" ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 3621 Main St. in Stratford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 25.

CT Lottery also announced several other winners on Friday, including:

Leonard Cooke Jr., of Bridgeport, who won a $244,589 prize from a "FAST PLAY - $10 EXTREME GREEN PROGRESSIVE" ticket purchased at Saba Patroleum LLC in Bridgeport

An unnamed Meriden resident who won a $100,000 prize from a "Cashword 11" ticket purchased at Stop & Shop in Wallingford

An unnamed Plainfield resident who won a $100,000 prize from a "KENO" ticket purchased at City Food Mart in Jewett City

