Breaking News: Cold Front Will Bring Scattered Storms With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, Possible Hail
Stratford Man Wins $300,000 In CT State Lottery

Nicole Valinote
Greenwich Cigar & Stationary, located at 91 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man has claimed a $300,000 lottery prize.

Ronald Battaglia, of Stratford, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's $1,000,000 Golden Riches game, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 7.

The winning ticket was purchased at Greenwich Cigar & Stationary, which is located at 91 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich, the lottery said. 

CT Lottery also announced that an unnamed Trumbull resident claimed a $100,000 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at City Gas, located at 289 Huntington Turnpike in Bridgeport. 

