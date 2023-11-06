Guy Fieri Teaming With Popular Stratford Brewery On New Offering

Named Flavortown Spiked, the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," star teamed up with Two Roads Brewing Co., of Stratford, after the company emailed the spiked hair star with the idea for a spiked malt beverage, reported People magazine.

Fieri liked the idea and when the group met in person it was kismet.

The first in the line to come out is a hard fruit punch that Fieri described to People as an "adult Kool-Aid, but not as sweet."

Fieri worked with the popular Two Roads brewers to make the drink, sampling as many as 100 attempts before hitting on the "right one," People reported.

Two Roads, which primarily focuses on beer, is uber popular in Fairfield County and Stratford. The company is known for its own line of spiked seltzers and canned cocktails.

The Flavortown Punch is a 6 percent ABV malt beverage made with real fruit. Two Roads said they plan to make a "formal" announcement of the collaboration and drink toward the end of November when the drink is targeted to land on store shelves.

Fieri is no stranger to the adult beverage industry. He also owns the Hunt & Ryde Winery (named after his two sons) and co-owns Santo Tequila with rocker Sammy Hager.

Next up for the team is said to be a spiked tea.

