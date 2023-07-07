Hit-Run: Stratford Man Charged With Killing 19-Year-old Woman

Troy Watley, age 28, of Stratford, was arrested on Saturday, July 1, after he allegedly hit and killed the 19-year-old shortly after 12 a.m., near St, Michael’s Cemetery on Stratford Avenue and then fled from the scene, said Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police.

When Stratford police arrived on the scene they found Michelle Rodriguez, of Stratford, lying in the roadway, Eannotti said.

She was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Evidence at the scene led police to Watley who was arrested and charged with:

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

Evading responsibility

Misconduct with a motor vehicle

Failure to avoid striking a pedestrian

Reckless endangerment

Failure to maintain a proper lane

Wately is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

"This is a tragic event and the Stratford Police Department is grateful that the investigation was brought to a swift conclusion and will hopefully provide some closure to Michelle's family," Eannotti said.

