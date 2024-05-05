Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Stratford's Ilia Demiraj Nabbed For DUI in Wilton

Police have arrested a Connecticut man for driving drunk after he was reportedly seen swerving on the roadway.

Ilia Demiraj, age 72.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
The Fairfield County incident occurred in the town of Wilton on Friday, April 26.

Just before 10:50 p.m., 72-year-old Ilia Demiraj was driving a gray Nissan Altima in the area of Ridgefield and Millstone Roads. Witnesses reported to police that Demiraj was swerving in and out of the roadway and had possibly struck a rock on the side of the road.

When police arrived, they found Demiraj, who is from Stratford, in a driveway off Ridgefield Road with a flat tire on the front passenger side.

Demiraj appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said, and allegedly failed a field sobriety test.

The Stratford man was arrested and his blood alcohol content was measured at .12, nearly one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Demiraj is charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

He paid a portion of his bond and is due to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Friday, May 10. 

