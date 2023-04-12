'Warm, Welcoming' Eatery To Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony In Stratford

A new deli in Fairfield County that has already become a beloved fixture in many customers' lives will soon be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening.

The Cutting Wedge Deli, located in Stratford at 88 Ryders Landing, opened in the Fall of 2022 and will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m.

Owned by brothers Joseph "JD" and David DiGirolamo, the deli uses fresh ingredients in a host of hot and cold grinders as well as breakfast sandwiches, pasta, and sandwiches.

Those looking for a hot sandwich that fills the spot have the option of choosing ingredients like chicken and eggplant cutlets, chicken parm with meatballs, and roast beef.

Cold sandwich options include grinders with tuna or chicken salad, honey maple ham, or cracked pepper turkey.

Those looking for a specific combination of ingredients to throw in their sandwich can also choose the build-your-own option.

Several Yelp users sang praises of the eatery and said that they can't get enough of its sandwiches.

"Wow!! This sandwich is the only sandwich I'll ever need the rest of my life," wrote Haley P. of Trumbull in reference to the number five sandwich, which contains breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and roasted red peppers.

"The ingredients are fresh, seasoned to perfection and the staff was warm and welcoming," Haley continued in her five-star review.

Alicia R. of Shelton also praised the deli, adding her personal recommendations in her review.

"The #3 sandwich was quite delicious!" she wrote, adding that it contained breaded chicken cutlet, ham, swiss, coleslaw, and pickles. She continued, "I look forward to coming back and trying other items on the menu!"

For those who decide to stop by, Cutting Wedge is open seven days a week.

