New Coffee Bar In Stratford Welcomes Guests, Furry Friends

A brand-new coffee bar in Fairfield County is now welcoming guests and their furry friends.

Frenchie's Coffee Bar, located in Stratford, at 2420 Main St., held its ribbon-cutting event at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Stratford town officials.

The coffee bar is owned by Patrice Wilson-Neil and Kevin O'Neil, who created the business with the goal of giving the community a new space to create and showcase their ideas.

The coffee shop serves a variety of espresso drinks, along with drip coffee, French press coffee, and rainbow hot chocolate.

Beer and wine are also offered on the menu.

The business is also dog-friendly, featuring a "Doggy Nook" where pets can have treats while their owners enjoy a cup of coffee, officials said.

