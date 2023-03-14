How Much Snow, Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Fairfield County

Although most of the winter was snow-free for the most part, residents across Connecticut saw plenty of the white stuff fall thanks to a late-winter Nor'easter.
The storm, which began on Monday evening, March 13, and continued into Tuesday, March 14, brought several inches of rain and snow across the state, according to the National Weather Service, which reported precipitation totals for municipalities in several counties.
Here are the reported totals for Connecticut locations, sorted by county:
Fairfield County:
- Shelton: 1.48 inches of rain
- Stratford: 1.39 inches of rain
- Fairfield: 1.32 inches of rain
- Sandy Hook: 1.25 inches of rain, 0.4 inches of snow
- Darien: 1.22 inches of rain
- Redding: 1.22 inches of rain. 0.2 inches of snow
- Stamford: 1.22 inches of rain
- Ridgefield: 1.21 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow
- New Canaan: 1.18 inches of rain
- Brookfield: 1.17 inches of rain, 0.3 inches of snow
- Norwalk: 1.17 inches of rain
- Bridgeport Airport: 1.13 inches
- Bethel: 1.10 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow
- Danbury: 1.03 inches of rain
- Trumbull: 1.03 inches of rain
- Westport: 1.02 inches of rain
- Newtown: 1.01 inches of rain
- Danbury Airport: 0.99 inches of rain
- Weston: 0.95 inches of rain
- Greenwich: 0.94 inches of rain
New Haven County:
- Guilford Center: 3.03 inches of rain
- Stony Creek: 2.67 inches of rain
- Guilford: 2.48 inches of rain
- Branford (outer island): 2.28 inches of rain
- Wallingford: 1.89 inches of rain
- Branford: 1.84 inches of rain
- East Haven: 1.83 inches of rain
- Yalesville: 1.83 inches of rain
- Hamden: 1.79 inches of rain
- Meriden Airport: 1.62 inches of rain
- New Haven Airport: 1.62 inches of rain
- Cheshire: 1.61 inches of rain
- Milford: 1.61 inches of rain
- Seymour: 1.49 inches of rain
- New Haven: 1.46 inches of rain
- Prospect: 1.38 inches of rain
- Naugatuck: 1.29 inches of rain, 0.2 inches of snow
- Waterbury: 1.28 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow
- Bethany: 1.23 inches of rain
- North Port: 1.23 inches of rain
- Southbury: 1.2 inches of rain
- Woodbridge: 1.18 inches of rain
- Ansonia: 1.12 inches of rain
- Wolcott: 1.07 inches of rain
- Oxford: 0.91 inches of rain
Litchfield County:
- Canaan: 8.5 inches of snow
- Norfolk: 8.6 inches of snow
- Torrington: 7 inches of snow
Middlesex County:
- Killingworth: 3.13 inches of rain
- Clinton: 2.82 inches of rain
- Higganum: 2.70 inches of rain
- Cromwell: 2.52 inches of rain
- Westbrook 2.46 inches of rain
- Essex: 2.35 inches of rain
- Saybrook Manor 2.06 inches of rain
- Durham: 2 inches of rain
- Middlefield: 2 inches of rain
- Westbrook 1.86 inches of rain
- North Moodus: 1.40 inches of rain
New London County:
- Oakdale: 2.75 inches of rain
- Salem: 2.56 inches of rain
- East Lyme: 2.14 inches of rain
- Jewett City: 1.98 inches of rain
- Griswold 1.97 inches of rain
- Norwich 1.89 inches of rain
- Waterford 1.83 inches of rain
- Lyme: 1.81 inches of rain
- Old Lyme: 1.81 inches of rain
- New London: 1.8 inches of rain
- Preston: 1.8 inches of rain
- Mystic: 1.77 inches of rain
- Pawcatuck: 1.75 inches of rain
- Niantic: 1.73 inches of rain
- Groton: 1.62 inches of rain
- Stonington: 1.62 inches of rain
- Lisbon: 1.59 inches of rain
Hartford County:
- Granby: 14 inches of snow
- West Simsbury: 10 inches of snow
- Suffield: 5.5 inches of snow
- Bradley Airport: 4.4 inches of snow
Tolland County:
- Staffordville: 2.8 inches of snow
- Stafford Springs: 3.8 inches of snow
