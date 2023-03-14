How Much Snow, Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Fairfield County

Although most of the winter was snow-free for the most part, residents across Connecticut saw plenty of the white stuff fall thanks to a late-winter Nor'easter.

The storm, which began on Monday evening, March 13, and continued into Tuesday, March 14, brought several inches of rain and snow across the state, according to the National Weather Service, which reported precipitation totals for municipalities in several counties.

Here are the reported totals for Connecticut locations, sorted by county:

Fairfield County:

Shelton: 1.48 inches of rain

Stratford: 1.39 inches of rain

Fairfield: 1.32 inches of rain

Sandy Hook: 1.25 inches of rain, 0.4 inches of snow

Darien: 1.22 inches of rain

Redding: 1.22 inches of rain. 0.2 inches of snow

Stamford: 1.22 inches of rain

Ridgefield: 1.21 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow

New Canaan: 1.18 inches of rain

Brookfield: 1.17 inches of rain, 0.3 inches of snow

Norwalk: 1.17 inches of rain

Bridgeport Airport: 1.13 inches

Bethel: 1.10 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow

Danbury: 1.03 inches of rain

Trumbull: 1.03 inches of rain

Westport: 1.02 inches of rain

Newtown: 1.01 inches of rain

Danbury Airport: 0.99 inches of rain

Weston: 0.95 inches of rain

Greenwich: 0.94 inches of rain

New Haven County:

Guilford Center: 3.03 inches of rain

Stony Creek: 2.67 inches of rain

Guilford: 2.48 inches of rain

Branford (outer island): 2.28 inches of rain

Wallingford: 1.89 inches of rain

Branford: 1.84 inches of rain

East Haven: 1.83 inches of rain

Yalesville: 1.83 inches of rain

Hamden: 1.79 inches of rain

Meriden Airport: 1.62 inches of rain

New Haven Airport: 1.62 inches of rain

Cheshire: 1.61 inches of rain

Milford: 1.61 inches of rain

Seymour: 1.49 inches of rain

New Haven: 1.46 inches of rain

Prospect: 1.38 inches of rain

Naugatuck: 1.29 inches of rain, 0.2 inches of snow

Waterbury: 1.28 inches of rain, 0.5 inches of snow

Bethany: 1.23 inches of rain

North Port: 1.23 inches of rain

Southbury: 1.2 inches of rain

Woodbridge: 1.18 inches of rain

Ansonia: 1.12 inches of rain

Wolcott: 1.07 inches of rain

Oxford: 0.91 inches of rain

Litchfield County:

Canaan: 8.5 inches of snow

Norfolk: 8.6 inches of snow

Torrington: 7 inches of snow

Middlesex County:

Killingworth: 3.13 inches of rain

Clinton: 2.82 inches of rain

Higganum: 2.70 inches of rain

Cromwell: 2.52 inches of rain

Westbrook 2.46 inches of rain

Essex: 2.35 inches of rain

Saybrook Manor 2.06 inches of rain

Durham: 2 inches of rain

Middlefield: 2 inches of rain

Westbrook 1.86 inches of rain

North Moodus: 1.40 inches of rain

New London County:

Oakdale: 2.75 inches of rain

Salem: 2.56 inches of rain

East Lyme: 2.14 inches of rain

Jewett City: 1.98 inches of rain

Griswold 1.97 inches of rain

Norwich 1.89 inches of rain

Waterford 1.83 inches of rain

Lyme: 1.81 inches of rain

Old Lyme: 1.81 inches of rain

New London: 1.8 inches of rain

Preston: 1.8 inches of rain

Mystic: 1.77 inches of rain

Pawcatuck: 1.75 inches of rain

Niantic: 1.73 inches of rain

Groton: 1.62 inches of rain

Stonington: 1.62 inches of rain

Lisbon: 1.59 inches of rain

Hartford County:

Granby: 14 inches of snow

West Simsbury: 10 inches of snow

Suffield: 5.5 inches of snow

Bradley Airport: 4.4 inches of snow

Tolland County:

Staffordville: 2.8 inches of snow

Stafford Springs: 3.8 inches of snow

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.