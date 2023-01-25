Here's When Damaging Wind Gusts From Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Could Cause Power Outages

Damaging wind gusts triggered by a multi-hazard winter storm bringing rain, sleet, and snow could cause power outages in much of the Northeast.

Precipitation from the storm, which is moving from west to east on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, is expected to wind down shortly after daybreak on Thursday, Jan. 26, but strong wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Generally, gusts will be around 30 miles per hour, but areas near the coast could see 40 mph gusts on Thursday.

Wind speeds will increase Wednesday night with gusts of 30 mph or more after midnight on Thursday.

By then, most of the precipitation from the system will be winding down.

A look at precipitation types from the storm is shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com, with areas in red expected to see mainly rain, areas in pink a mix of snow and rain, and areas in blue, mainly snow.

The storm could drop up to a foot of snow across some interior areas, with generally around 2 inches of accumulation around the I-95 corridor, before a changeover to rain, the National Weather Service said.

Interior areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut could see generally 2 to 3 inches with 3 to 5 inches possible north of the I-84 corridor in both states where the changeover will come later. In those areas, many school districts have announced closures or early dismissals.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall from the second system.

For projected snowfall totals for the storm see the second image above:

1 to 3 inches (sky blue),

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue),

6 to 12 inches (blue),

12 to 18 inches (royal blue).

Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with the temperature falling in the afternoon into the low 40s to upper 30s with more gusty winds.

Friday, Jan. 27 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. Winds will become calm.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

