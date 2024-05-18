It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 17, in Stamford.

The initial investigation revealed that the 17-year-old Stamford resident was operating a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Lockwood Avenue, according to Stamford Police Department Sgt. Jeffrey Booth.

A 2011 Toyota Corolla, being operated by a 58-year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Lockwood Ave.

At the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and William Street, the Toyota attempted to make a left turn and entered the motorcycle’s travel path.

The motorcycle attempted to stop but could not and struck the front end of the Toyota.

The motorcycle operator was transported to Stamford Hospital, where the emergency department staff attempted life-saving measures, but the operator succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Samford Hospital.

Due to the age of the motorcyclist, police did not release his name.

The operator of the Toyota remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This investigation remains open.

Anyone who may have any further information is being asked to contact the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712

