Stamford Teacher Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 12 Elementary School Students

On Friday April 5, the Stamford Police Department Family Services Unit executed a search-and-seizure warrant at a residence in Norwalk after being notified by the Department of Children and Families in February, leading to an investigation with student testimonies in which each of the students disclosed details of their encounters.

All 12 victims were female students at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Stamford.

The teacher, Andrew Park, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of sexual assault, and 12 counts of risk of Injury

Park's bond is set at $175,000, with a court date of Monday, April 8. His age was not immediately released.

Thie investigation is still ongoing pending additional victims and the results from the searched items.

