Supermarket Makeover: Stamford ShopRite To Get Facelift

ShopRite has just announced plans to renovate its Shippan store in Stamford, located at 200 Shippan Ave.

The supermarket will remain open and accessible during the remodeling process.

“We’re giving all our stores a contemporary look and feel that also includes providing new amenities and expanded offerings,” says Tom Cingari, president and CEO of Cingari Family ShopRite. “We’ve been listening to what our customers tell us they want to see in a shopping experience and incorporating those wishes into our floorplans.”

In addition to fresh cosmetic changes like updated lighting, store décor, and eco-friendly display cases, the remodel will bring customers a brand-new seafood department, updated meat and produce departments, a new and expansive prepared foods and deli section, a new bakery department, a new sushi counter, and a floral department.

Customers can also look forward to the updated lighting and new store décor, which will provide a fresh and modern look and feel. The improved floral department will offer a large assortment of fresh flowers and arrangements, servicing customers shopping for themselves or for loved ones.

The renovation is expected to be completed in November

