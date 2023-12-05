25-Year-Old Nanny Admits Stealing $25K In Items From Stamford Family

Maria Fermin, age 25, of Stamford, was charged on Monday, Dec. 4 after the family began noticing missing items from their home, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Pollice.

The family first noticed an expensive camera lens missing, then a tennis bracelet, a purse, and $15,000 cash, Scanlon said.

The family suspected Fermin because they observed Meta photos where Fermin was wearing items identical to the ones they were missing.

Financial Crimes Investigator Vanessa Lynn was able to track down the pawn shop where the bracelet was sold and confirmed it was sold by Fermin, Scanlon said.

Investigators interviewed Fermin and she admitted to only some of the allegations.

Scanlon said the following day, Fermin came to police headquarters and gave a full confession to the thefts.

The total value of items stolen was over $25,000.

Fermin was charged with larceny and a criminal attempt at larceny.

She was released on a $50,000 court-set bond.

