Stamford Man Nabbed With 1,600 Folds Of Fentanyl, Police Say

Stamford Police arrested Devon Strong, aka "Pook," age 41, for narcotic sales on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Members of the department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit raided Strong's home and vehicle on warrants where they found 110 bundles of fentanyl (1100 folds) in a bag he dropped after getting it out of his trunk, said Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police.

Agents then moved to Strong's home where they seized 3.7 grams of crack cocaine and an additional five folds of fentanyl, $2,474 in cash, packaging material, and scales, Conklin said.

Strong, a resident of Stamford, was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Conklin, who praised the team for a "strong" arrest, said the department is currently working to deter users with help and referral to a drug rehab center, working with kids and teens about the dangers of drugs and other avenues.

"Unfortunately, people are dying from fentanyl due to its potency and being mixed with other drugs without the buyer's knowledge," Conklin said.

He said the drug is often mixed with cocaine and painkillers such as Percocet.

