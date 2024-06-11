Stamford Man Crushed By Food Truck Dies

The incident occurred in Stamford around 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, on West Avenue.
According to Assistant Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin, officers found Jairon Milian-Milian of Stamford trapped underneath a Chevrolet food truck.
Milian-Milian had just dropped the transmission on the truck, which allowed it to roll forward, crushing him, Conklin said.
Just before the accident, Conklin said Milian-Milian had been talking with a friend who then left. When the friend returned, he found the crushed man, pulled him from under the truck, and called 911.
First responders immediately performed CPR and transported Milian-Milian to the hospital, where he was in grave condition.
Conklin said on Saturday, June 8, Milian-Milian died from his injuries.
Conklin warned residents of working on heavy equipment that's not professionally secured.
