Stamford Man Crushed By Food Truck Dies

The incident occurred in Stamford around 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, on West Avenue.

According to Assistant Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin, officers found Jairon Milian-Milian of Stamford trapped underneath a Chevrolet food truck.

Milian-Milian had just dropped the transmission on the truck, which allowed it to roll forward, crushing him, Conklin said.

Just before the accident, Conklin said Milian-Milian had been talking with a friend who then left. When the friend returned, he found the crushed man, pulled him from under the truck, and called 911.

First responders immediately performed CPR and transported Milian-Milian to the hospital, where he was in grave condition.

Conklin said on Saturday, June 8, Milian-Milian died from his injuries.

Conklin warned residents of working on heavy equipment that's not professionally secured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.