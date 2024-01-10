Stamford Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

Hermes Barreto-Avalos, age 61, of Stamford, was arrested Monday, Jan. 8, and charged with sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to Sgt. Brian Butler of the Stamford Police, the girl called police on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, to report a sexual assault.

Butler said the victim told officers that Barreto-Avalos, who was a friend of the family, grabbed her and threw her on his bed during the first attack.

The girl attempted to fight him off, but Barreto-Avalos kissed her before she could get away, Butler said.

During another incident, he again threw the girl on the bed and despite a fight, began feeling under her clothes, he added.

The girl was able to get away, despite his weight, and call the police.

Barreto-Avolos appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and was held on a $75,000 bond.

