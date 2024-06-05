Stamford Man Admits To Bank Robbery Spree In Fairfield County

Francesco Pensiero, "Frank," age 51, of Stamford, admitted the 2020 robberies on Tuesday, June 4, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Pensiero and an associate robbed the Chase Bank located at 2855 Main St., in Stratford.

During the robbery, Pensiero's associate displayed a handgun to the teller and gave the teller a note that said, "This is a robbery. Give me all your money."

The teller provided Pensiero's associate with around $1,000, and Pensiero and his associate left the bank.

Later that day, Pensiero robbed the People's United Bank, located at 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff in Fairfield. During the robbery, he pulled out a handgun and gave the teller a note that said, "This is a robbery."

The teller gave Pensiero $5,458, and Pensiero left the bank.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Pensiero and his associate robbed the People's United Bank located at 95 Main St., in New Canaan.

Pensiero displayed a handgun, provided the teller with a note demanding money, verbally threatened to kill the teller and other employees, and ordered the bank employees to lie on the floor, court documents show.

Pensiero and his associate stole $9,130 during the robbery and fled from the bank in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.

The following day, the car was set on fire on Green Avenue in New Canaan.

Pensiero was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Pensiero faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison. He is released on a $100,000 bond.

Pensiero's criminal history includes convictions for bank robbery and other offenses.

His associate was charged with and convicted of related state offenses stemming from these robberies.

