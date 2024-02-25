Stamford Eatery Among Nation's Top 100 Pizza Spots, According To New Rankings

Yelp, which made the selections, said the list is its "an all-time list of the Top Pizza Spots in the US."

Yelp says it determined the rankings by identifying businesses in the pizza category and then ranking them using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The four restaurants in Connecticut are:

No. 3. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana, New Haven: "Although their pizzeria was only established in 2019, each of the Zeneli brothers brings decades of experience in everything from cattle farming to cheesemaking, to perfecting the art of the perfect pizza dough," according to Yelp.

No. 49 - Domenick & Pia Pizzeria, Waterbury: A reviewer from Newington posted on Yelp that the eatery's "crust was thin, and a good combination of crisp and soft. It's a 'fold' kind of pizza. The mozzarella was good quality, well distributed, and melted. The sauce was a fairly simple red sauce, but very well executed.

No. 67 - Next Door, New Haven: The eatery is an indoor offshoot of the Big Green Truck Pizza, Connecticut's first mobile brick oven pizza, which launched in 2003.

No. 78 - Quartiere, Stamford: The Italian word for neighborhood, Quartiere (pronounced kwa-ti-eeray) is not only known for its food but also its cozy, charming interior. As for the pizza, a Yelper who visited from New Orleans wrote: "The pizza was amazing. We ordered the Salumi with a side of hot honey. The meat was so tasty and it went perfectly with the honey. We'd highly recommend any pizza with hot honey on it."

Click here to view the complete Top 100 list from Yelp.

