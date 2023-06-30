Fair with Haze 77°

SHARE

Stamford Delays Fireworks Display Due To Smoke From Wildfires

Due to poor air quality and visibility conditions from continuing wildfires in Canada, the city of Stamford will postpone its Independence Day firework display.

Stamford delays its fireworks display until Friday, July 7, due to smoke from wildfires.
Stamford delays its fireworks display until Friday, July 7, due to smoke from wildfires. Photo Credit: picjumbo_com Pixabay
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The fireworks were set to be showcased on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at Cummings Beach.

“We want to host the best Independence Day fireworks show possible,” said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons. “Because of air quality concerns, as well as the fact that the visibility of tonight’s show would be compromised, we’ve decided to take advantage of our negotiated rain date and postpone the fireworks until next week.”

The fireworks will now be set off on Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. at Cummings Beach.

“Normally, our air quality levels are between 0 – 10 but they are currently around 150,” said Jody Bishop-Pullan, the City of Stamford’s director of Health. “During periods of unhealthy air quality, it is best to limit outdoor activities.”

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE