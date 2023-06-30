Stamford Delays Fireworks Display Due To Smoke From Wildfires

The fireworks were set to be showcased on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at Cummings Beach.

“We want to host the best Independence Day fireworks show possible,” said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons. “Because of air quality concerns, as well as the fact that the visibility of tonight’s show would be compromised, we’ve decided to take advantage of our negotiated rain date and postpone the fireworks until next week.”

The fireworks will now be set off on Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. at Cummings Beach.

“Normally, our air quality levels are between 0 – 10 but they are currently around 150,” said Jody Bishop-Pullan, the City of Stamford’s director of Health. “During periods of unhealthy air quality, it is best to limit outdoor activities.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.