Salad Time: Green & Tonic To Open Location In Stamford This Summer

Located in the heart of downtown Stamford at 54 West Park Place, the store will open in August 2024.

G&T Stamford is the first of three forthcoming stores in Fairfield County, with new locations coming to Glenville and Old Greenwich this year, said spokeswoman Michelle Calarco.

Green & Tonic is a plant-based eatery serving good-for-you food, drinks, and baked goods.

Its menu is 100 percent gluten-free and scratch-made in-house, featuring salads, toasts, grain bowls, cold-pressed juices, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies, and acai bowls.

Signature offerings include Supr Brew Coffee (organic coffee drinks and lattes) and SWIRL, a dairy-free, oat milk soft serve.

Offering indoor and outdoor seating, G&T Stamford features several of the brand’s newest offerings, including The Salad Station, Calarco said.

Recently launched at its Darien and New Canaan locations, The Salad Station offers guests the chance to customize their dream salad and create their own dream chopped salad.

Salads are available in a convenient on-the-go shaker or bowl. Guests can choose a greens base, toppings, and a G&T beloved homemade dressing like creamy lemon tahini, pesto vinaigrette, or new turmeric citrus.

The brand’s new meal boxes will also be available at the Stamford store. Meal Boxes offer a customizable way to create 3-5 days' worth of meals and snacks, packaged and ready to pick up.

“This opening represents a full circle moment for me as I am a lifelong resident of Stamford," said CEO Fausto Mieres. "We’re so excited to expand here and continue to grow the G&T brand.”

G&T was established in 2012 in Darien as a healthy option for those seeking balance and harmony via food and has now grown to six locations across Fairfield and Westchester counties, including Cos Cob, Darien, Westport, New Canaan, Rye Brook, and Chappaqua.

