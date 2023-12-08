Trips' Restaurant, nestled in downtown Stamford, receives rave reviews for its prime rib from foodies and online reviewers.

But the prime rib isn't the only thing that draws diners to the quaint, elegant-type restaurant that is also known to serve up a mean turkey club with fat steak fries during lunch.

If that doesn't do it for you, then certainly the pasta dishes and the many appetizers, especially the calamari, coconut shrimp, and fried zucchini trio, will do the job.

The menu is a mix of what people like to eat, meat, pasta, and seafood. And all are done well, according to online reviews.

Richard S. of Stamford had this to say: "What a surprise it was outstanding. I have prime rib, long, and a large cut. The best I've ever had. My friend had a Pescatore seafood dish also top shelf."

The praise runs long online, with very few negative reviews. Could be because the family-run business knows what they are doing after 50 years of serving food.

Kay F. of Stamford said: "Trips Restaurant continues to be a popular landmark in Stamford! Everything about this place is 5 stars! From the service to owners, to food, it doesn't get any better!"

The restaurant is usually packed, although there is seating in the bar area as well, so reservations are suggested. Call 203-324-2600.

The service is said to be impeccable and the chef is known to frequent the dining room to make sure all are enjoying their food.

Prices run from medium to high, depending on your order.

Lunch is served from Thursday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. Open for dinner until 11 p.m. nightly.

If you have a special occasion to celebrate let them know, and they will make sure it's special, onliners say.

Trips' is located at 348 Hope St., Stamford.

