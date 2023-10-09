President Of Stamford Church Atheltic Club Steals $150K, Police Say

Daria Opolski, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested by the Stamford Police Financial Crimes Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to Capt. Thomas Scanlon, of the Stamford Police, an investigation revealed that from July 2021 through Dec. 2022, Opolski misallocated $157,508 from the Holy Name Athletic Club's bank account by authorizing transfers from the account to pay her personal bills.

The money was primarily used to make payments to personal credit cards, Scanlon said.

At the time of the offense, Opolski was the president of the organization, a nonprofit social cub that is associated with the Holiday Name of Jesus Church in Stamford.

She was released on a $100,000 court-set bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Stamford Judicial District.

