Police: Pair Of 'Heroes' Save Drowning Man At Stamford Beach

Carlos Manuel Escobar Bonilla and Luis Montano are credited with saving a man’s life at Cummings Beach in Stamford around 11 p.m., Monday, July 3, said the Stamford Police.

According to police, Bonilla saw the unidentified man in the water was having trouble, so his friend Montano quickly took off his clothes and dove into the water to save the man.

Montano was able to grab the drowning victim, who was now underwater about 20 yards out in the Long Island Sound.

He pulled the victim to the shoreline where Bonilla assisted with lifting the unconscious man out of the water. The two carried the unconscious man up to the parking area and Bonilla quickly began CPR, police said.

After about a minute of performing CPR, the victim began to cough and breathe on his own.

Stamford EMS and Fire arrived and then continued life-saving measures.

The victim was then transported by Stamford EMS to Stamford Hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit, but expected to survive, police added.

" Congratulations to these two Heroes," the department said.

