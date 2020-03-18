SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole In Trumbull

A single-vehicle crash took out two utility poles and injured one person in Trumbull.

It happened on Tuesday, March 17, on Reservoir Avenue in Trumbull, said the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had plowed into a utility pole, with one person injured, the department said.

Firefighters secured the scene and EMS took care of the patient.

United Illuminating crews were called to repair the two poles damaged by the vehicle.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.