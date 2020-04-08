Suspect Nabbed In Crash That Injured Three Pedestrians In Stamford

A lengthy investigation into a late-night crash that left three pedestrians hospitalized in Fairfield County led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was taken into custody this week.

Investigators from the Stamford Police Department responded to Hope Street at approximately 12:51 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, where there was a report of a driver who hopped a curb and struck three pedestrians in their front yard.

Police said that all three of the pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital, two with critical injuries.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Avalon with heavy damage, located in the front yard of a neighboring home on Hope Street.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Sarmad Hussain, a Stamford resident, who was outside of the vehicle, according to police. He suffered a minor injury to his left arm.

According to police, speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, police in Stamford announced that Hussain was arrested at his home on a warrant. Hussain was transported to Stamford Police Headquarters, where he was charged with three counts of assault, operating under the influence and reckless operation.

Hussain is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Oct. 5.

