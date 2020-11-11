Stamford Man Wanted For Murder Located In Court By Police

A Stamford man is currently in custody on a million-dollar bond and facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot into a moving vehicle from the sidewalk, sending two passengers to the hospital.

Jeff Etienne, 24, has been charged by police with the felonies of criminal attempt at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree threatening and two counts of first-degree assault.

State Police determined that Etienne would be appearing in court for an unrelated matter on Tuesday, Nov. 10, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and took him into custody without incident.

According to the Stamford Police Department, officers were notified when two gunshot victims sought care at the Stamford Hospital emergency room at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Police said that one victim, a 33-year-old man, was treated for bullet wounds in his back and hand, while another 23-year-old male victim had been shot in the forearm.

The latter victim had reportedly been discharged before police arrived at the hospital, and both parties were discharged after their non-lethal wounds were treated.

Detectives determined that the incident had taken place on Fairfield Avenue in Stamford near the intersection of Hazel Street, police said. According to police, eleven shell casings and other evidence were recovered at the scene.

