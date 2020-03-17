Contact Us
Stamford Bank Robber Nabbed Within Hours, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
First County Bank on High Ridge Road in Stamford.
First County Bank on High Ridge Road in Stamford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have nabbed a suspect who allegedly held up a Fairfield County bank on St. Patrick's Day.

The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the First County Bank, on High Ridge Road, in Stamford, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

During the robbery, a man described as being in his 20s, wearing a knit cap, large sunglasses, and a dark hooded sweatshirt, walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, Conklin said.

He then fled the bank. No one was injured and no weapons were used.

Using surveillance video footage Stamford Police detectives were able to track the man and made an arrest late Tuesday afternoon, Conklin said.

Conklin said the arrest process was underway and that additional information would be coming shortly.

