Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In Stamford

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 5:34 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, on West Main Street, in Stamford, said Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth.

According to Booth, the crash took place when 67-year-old David Bond, of Stamford, was hit while crossing West Main Street by a 2012 Subaru Impreza driven by Matthew Coyne, 31, of Stamford, who was traveling eastbound on West Main.

Bond was transported to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries; he is currently being listed in critical condition, Booth said.

Coyne stayed on the scene and was interviewed by the investigating officers.

At this point, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Stamford PD C.A.R.S. is asking anyone that may have witnessed or has any information regarding the collision to contact us at (203) 977-4712.

The investigation is being conducted by Officers Jill Moller and Sean Grabowski.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.