Man Wanted For Stamford Stabbing Murder Extradited, Police Say

A 32-year-old Fairfield County man facing a murder charge for the 2021 stabbing death of a man found dead in a car was extradited some four months after his arrest.

Donald Copeland, age 32, of Bridgeport, was transported to Stamford on Monday, June 27, to face charges in the stabbing death of a Norwalk man.

Copeland was initially arrested in Poughkeepsie, New York, by the US Marshall during a raid on a home on Friday, Feb. 18, said Lt. Thomas Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

He was wanted for the August 2021 stabbing death of Jimmy Louis, age 43, who was found in a car on Hamilton Avenue in Stamford suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body, Scanlon said.

Louis later died from the injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, Copeland also faces a possession of a controlled substance charge from an unrelated warrant, he added.

He is being held in lieu of a $2.5 million bond.

