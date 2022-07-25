Man Wanted By Feds Nabbed In Stamford, Cops Say

A Fairfield County man wanted by US Marshalls for parole violations was nabbed after a foot chase through an area train station.

The chase took place in Stamford at the Stamford Train Station and surrounding area around midnight on Friday, July 22.

Michael McFarlane, age 29, of Stamford, was nabbed when the Stamford Police Department's NARC unit got word that McFarlane would be arriving on a train from New Haven, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

After getting word that the wanted man would be on the train, the unit grabbed a few parole officers and staked out the station, Conklin said.

Just before midnight McFarlane was spotted getting off the train. When officers approached him he took off running, jumping over train platforms and concourses, with officers in pursuit, Conklin said.

At one point, a parole officer could use a taser when McFarlane refused to stop running, knocking him down and giving officers a chance to handcuff him, he added.

During the pursuit, McFarlane dropped a sweatshirt that contained a loaded SCCY handgun with one bullet in the chamber, police said.

Conklin said he was also carrying 10 folds of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

McFarlane was also wanted by Norwalk Police for two counts of domestic violence, police said.

He was charged with:

Violation of probation

Criminal possession of a handgun

Criminal possession of ammunition

Criminal possession of narcotics.

McFarlane is being held on a $250,000 bond until he is picked up by the US Marshals.

"An excellent arrest by the squad working the parole division," Conklin said. "Another wanted, and dangerous criminal is off the streets."

