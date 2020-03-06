Man Stuck In Parking Garage Attacks Resident After Honking Horn For An Hour, Norwalk Police Say

A 29-year-old Norwalk man was arrested for allegedly attacking another person after he was approached for honking his car horn for more than an hour after being trapped in a parking garage.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, when Norwalk patrol officers were called to 101 Washington Street for a report of a vehicle beeping their horn in the parking garage, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Eric Ayolo in a physical confrontation with another individual. When officers attempted to stop the fight, Ayolo continued to fight with the other person, until he turned on the officer and lunged at him, said Zwickler.

Ayolo was taken to the ground by the officer but he continued to resist. Officers were able to get Ayolo into handcuffs and he was arrested.

Both Ayolo and the other person sustained minor injuries during the altercation, he said.

Ayolo was charged with assault, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.

He was being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.